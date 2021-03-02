UGC NET 2021 registrations to end today; check details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency will hold UGC NET on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May across various centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the UGC NET 2021 examination for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May.

Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) this year must apply by Tuesday (2 March).

The registrations can be completed by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

While the last date of application is tomorrow, candidates can pay their application fees till 11.50 pm on 3 March, reported Times Now.

The report added that this year, NTA will hold UGC NET on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May across various centres.

Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UGC NET

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Fill Application form Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Get registered for UGC NET 2021 by typing in your email ID and mobile number

Step 5: Enter the correct details in the spaces given on the application form

Step 6: Upload the scanned photo and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fees

Step 8: Once every detail has been filled up, press on ‘Submit’

Here is the direct link to apply.

The NET is organised by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of assistant professors, and for the eligibility of junior research fellowship, reported Scroll.

The portal stated that candidates will have to appear in two papers in computer-based mode.