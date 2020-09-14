UGC NET 2020: NTA reschedules exam, to be held from 24 Sept; subject-wise schedule to be announced soon

The UGC NET exam was originally scheduled to be held from 5 to 20 June, but had to be postponed to September due to the pandemic

UGC NET 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Monday postponed the UGC-NET June 2020 examination. The exam will now begin on 24 September.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 16 and 25 September.

However, the dates have been rescheduled since NTA will be holding ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 exams on 16, 17, 22, and 23 September.

In a notification, NTA Senior Director Dr Sadhana Parashar said, "In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above-mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of UGC-NET Examination, 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof."

The subject-wise and shift-wise schedule of the exam will be uploaded on the NTA website soon.

A report by Scroll.in said UGC NET is conducted for various subjects and the top 6 percent of scorers get the NET certification.

NET is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various universities and colleges in India.

The downloading of the UGC-NET June 2020 admit card indicating the candidate's roll number, examination centre details, date, shift, and timing of the examination will be announced before the date of the test.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates and their parents have been advised to check the official website for updates on the examination.