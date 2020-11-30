UGC NET 2020: NTA releases final answer key for 81 subjects at nta.ac.in
While around 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET exam, 5,26,707 candidates had appeared for it over September and November
UGC NET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2020 on its official website on Monday, 30 November.
Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the UGC NET final answer key by visiting the official website of the agency at nta.ac.in.
This year, the examination was held in computer-based mode across several centres spread across the country. NTA held the nationwide exams from 24 September to 13 November.
According to reports, as many as 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET. However, a total of 5,26,707 candidates had appeared in the examination.
NTA released an official notice on its website that declared that the final answer keys will be released for 81 NET subjects which include English, Commerce and Hindi.
The notice mentioned that the answer keys were “prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/ resolution by the concerned expert(s)”. It also carried the gender and category wise number of candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2020.
Follow these steps to check UGC NET final answer key 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Answer Keys UGC- NET June 2020’ available on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page
Step 4: The final answer key of UGC NET 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: View, tally and download the key present in a PDF format
Here is the direct link to the PDF file.
A Times of India report said that the authorities have advised candidates to regularly visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in to get detailed information about the examination and results.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bengaluru-based Unacademy raises new funds from Tiger Global Management and Dragoneer Investment Group
Unacademy raises new funds for the third time this year taking its valuation to $2 billion.
CBSE secretary says board exams will be conducted 'for sure', schedule to be announced soon
Speaking at an ASSOCHAM webinar on NEP 2020, Anurag Tripathi said schools also cooperated during the initial COVID-19 lockdown by conducting classes online
India not 'expansionist' country, believes in welfare of world, says Nitin Gadkari
Speaking about self-reliance in education, Gadkari said universities should be upgraded in the country so that people will not need to go abroad for education