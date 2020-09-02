UGC NET 2020: NTA allows candidates to make correction to submitted applications till 5 pm today; check details on ugcnet.nta.ac.in
As soon as the correction window for the application forms closes, the admit cards for the UGC NET 2020 would be released by the NTA
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again opened the Application Correction Window for a short period of time so that candidates of Union Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) can make required changes in the application forms.
Candidates can change their selected centre of examination, photograph and signature in the online application forms by visiting the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
As soon as the correction window for the application forms closes, the admit cards for the UGC NET 2020 would be released by the NTA, reported Times Now.
The NET 2020 will be held on 16-18 September and 21-25 September.
The deadline to carry out changes in the exam centre, photograph and signature is till 5 pm on 2 September. On the other hand, submission of fees (if applicable) can be done before 11.50 pm on 2 September.
According to Hindustan Times, NTA sent a message to every candidate that applicants who had sent emails to the NTA requesting to make corrections, will need to amend their forms through the official website of NTA only.
"No correction shall be accepted through Email in any circumstances".
How to make the required changes in UGC-NET 2020 application form
Candidates need to log in to the official site of UGC Net at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once there, they need to click on the tab that reads, 'Correction in the Application Form UGC-NET June 2020’.
Applicants will be directed to another page to sign in to their NET application. They can fill in the details in the given space (application form, application number, password and security pin) and press 'sign in' and go through the form to carry out the necessary corrections and select 'Submit'.
Here is the direct link to carry out the corrections: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgIjOwPzObtlnEsXATN8BLEYJV3BPLhkAAZvV+zBPUqz/
Qualifying the UGC NET will determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor at various Indian universities and colleges recognised by the UGC, reported Jagran Josh.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Centre must listen to all, find solution for worried aspirants of NEET, JEE Main 2020, says Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader said that while students are afraid of contracting COVID-19 infection, there are also concerns related to "transport and lodging during the pandemic" and the "flood mayhen" in Assam and Bihar
Maharashtra varsities trying to ensure students can appear for exams from home, says education minister Uday Samant
The minister's remarks have come amid reports claiming that most varsities in Maharashtra have agreed to hold the final year university exams in the first week of October
JEE, NEET to be held in September as scheduled, say officials; NTA plans safety measures against COVID-19
While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from 1-6 September, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is slated to be held on 13 September