UGC NET 2020: NTA allows candidates to make correction to submitted applications till 5 pm today; check details on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again opened the Application Correction Window for a short period of time so that candidates of Union Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) can make required changes in the application forms.

Candidates can change their selected centre of examination, photograph and signature in the online application forms by visiting the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As soon as the correction window for the application forms closes, the admit cards for the UGC NET 2020 would be released by the NTA, reported Times Now.

The NET 2020 will be held on 16-18 September and 21-25 September.

The deadline to carry out changes in the exam centre, photograph and signature is till 5 pm on 2 September. On the other hand, submission of fees (if applicable) can be done before 11.50 pm on 2 September.

According to Hindustan Times, NTA sent a message to every candidate that applicants who had sent emails to the NTA requesting to make corrections, will need to amend their forms through the official website of NTA only.

"No correction shall be accepted through Email in any circumstances".

How to make the required changes in UGC-NET 2020 application form

Candidates need to log in to the official site of UGC Net at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once there, they need to click on the tab that reads, 'Correction in the Application Form UGC-NET June 2020’.

Applicants will be directed to another page to sign in to their NET application. They can fill in the details in the given space (application form, application number, password and security pin) and press 'sign in' and go through the form to carry out the necessary corrections and select 'Submit'.

Here is the direct link to carry out the corrections: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgIjOwPzObtlnEsXATN8BLEYJV3BPLhkAAZvV+zBPUqz/

Qualifying the UGC NET will determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor at various Indian universities and colleges recognised by the UGC, reported Jagran Josh.