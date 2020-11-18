UGC NET 2020 answer key for 26 subjects released by NTA at ugcnet.nta.in, raise objections by 18 November

The examination is usually conducted twice every year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held just once

UGC NET 2020 answer key for the remaining entrance exams for 26 subjects, conducted between 4 and 13 November, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key by 18 November up to 6 pm. A processing fee of Rs 1,000 per challenge will be required to pay by the candidates.

As per the NTA, the fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by an expert. The payment should be made in online mode, through a payment gateway, using debit or credit card or via net banking.

NTA has said that no challenges will be considered without receipt of processing fee. Additionally, candidates raising objection will have to provide details of their observations with supporting evidence, if any.

NTA will soon release the UGC NET result 2020 along with the final answer key of the entrance examination. Candidates who qualify the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship or both in universities and colleges in the country.

Steps to check UGC NET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Log on to UGC NET 2020’s official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "View Question Paper/ Answer Key Challenge."

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin as displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Press the Sign In button.

Step 5: The UGC NET 2020 answer key will open on your screen.

Step 6: Match your responses against the answer key and raise objections if any.

Direct link to check UGC NET 2020 answer key

NET is a national level eligibility test conducted by NTA on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC). The examination is usually conducted twice every year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held just once.