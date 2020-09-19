India

UGC NET 2020 Admit Card: NTA releases hall ticket for 24, 25 Sept papers; download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency conducts the entrance exam each year for the post of lecturer and assistant professor in higher education institutes across the country

FP Staff September 19, 2020 19:08:43 IST
Representational Image. Wikimedia Commons

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the admit card for NET papers that will be conducted on 24 and 25 September have been released.

The exams will be held on 24, 25 September, 29 September to 1 October, 9,17, 21 to 23 October and 5 November. The hall ticket for other papers will be released accordingly by the NTA.

The UGC NET 2020 exam will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) and have two papers. Both the papers will be objective type and have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no break between the two papers. The composite duration of the exam is 3 hours.

To qualify the exam, candidates will be required to obtain 40 percent marks. Those belonging to reserved category will have to obtain 35 percent marks.

Students who pass the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

A report by Careers 360 said that the eligibility test was postponed as the dates were clashing with ICAR exams that will be held on 22 and 23 September.

The exams will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government. Examinees will have to follow social distancing norms and cover their mouth and nose with face masks.

Along with UGC NET 2020 admit card, candidates will be required to carry a photo identity proof with them to the exam centre.

Steps to download NTA UGC NET admit card 2020

Step 1: Go to website - ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down and opt for the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for UGC-NET JUNE 2020'

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Press the submit button

Step 5: The UGC NET 2020 hall ticket with details of exam timings and date will be displayed on your system

Step 6: Check the details carefully and save as well as take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/DownloadAdmitCard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjivRoFAJf5QC0mmebIT92RT

Updated Date: September 19, 2020 19:08:43 IST

