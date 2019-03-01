UGC NET 2019: NTA releases notification, online application process to start today, find the forms at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2019 | The notification for the UGC NET 2019 examinations have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in its website, ntanet.nic.in.

Candidates looking to appear for the exams can access online application forms from 1 March, 2019, till 11:50 pm of 30 March, 2019. The official information booklet issued by the NTA can be found on the official website itself.

The forms will be available on the official website soon. The fees to be paid by general category candidates is Rs 800, by those belonging to the Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections is Rs 400 and for those who are SC, ST, physically disabled or transgender, the fees are Rs 200.

The candidate has to select debit card or credit card or net banking or e-challan options to pay the application fee and follow the online instructions to complete the payment of fee.

After successful payment, the candidate will be able to print the "Confirmation Page". In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled and amount will be refunded to the candidate's account, says the official notification. However the candidate has to make another transaction in such a situation.

The exam is conducted each year to hire candidates to posts of Assistant Professor and offer them Junior Research Fellowships. Selected candidates will be eligible for hire in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the NET on 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. The responsibility was given to the NTA in December 2018.

NTA will be conducting examinations on multiple dates, generally in two sessions per day.

The duration of the exam is going to be 180 minutes, with no breaks between Paper I and Paper II.

The candidates will be given different sets of questions per session and the body has claimed that "it is quite possible that in spite of all efforts of maintaining equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same". Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets.

