UGC NET 2019: NTA online application correction window closes on 14 April; visit ntanet.nic.in to make changes

UGC NET 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) online application correction window for UGC NET June 2019 Exam will conclude on Sunday, 14 April. The correction process had begun on 7 April at its official website ntanet.nic.in. Through the process, candidates can make required changes in the application form submitted for the upcoming UGC NET 2019 exams.

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a computer-based test only and the exam is scheduled to commence from 20 June, and conclude on 28 June, reports Times Now.

Following are the steps to make the correction process in the applications:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA i.e. ntanet.nic.in. The Home Page for the UGC NET June 2019 Exam will appear on your screen

Step 2: Candidates are required to click on the link - Application Form Correction – June 2019

Step 3: Enter Application Number and Password to login

Step 4: Candidates can make corrections by modifying any field in his/her application form. Reportedly, NTA is not charging any additional fees for making corrections in the online application form.

Step 4: For future reference, it is advised to keep printouts of the confirmation page of online application form. No corrections will be allowed after 14 April on the forms.

The NET exam is conducted each year to hire candidates to posts of Assistant Professor and offer them Junior Research Fellowships. Selected candidates will be eligible for hire in Indian universities and colleges.

NTA will be conducting examinations on multiple dates, generally in two sessions per day. The duration of the exam is going to be 180 minutes, with no breaks between Paper I and Paper II.

