UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency to end application process today, candidates can visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in to apply

UGC NET 2019 application process ending today | The National Testing Agency will conclude the application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2019 examination today, on 9 October, 2019.

Candidates who wish to appear for the same can visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in — to apply.

The examination is scheduled to be held on 2 and 6 December. Admit cards will be made available 9 November onwards only to the candidates who successfully registered, and made the required fee payment. Results of the NET are likely to be announced on 31 December. The test will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

According to the official website, "The candidates are required to apply online during the period from 9 September to 9 October. The fees can be paid upto 10 October."

Here are the application fees for the exam — General: Rs 800, Other Backward Classes (OBC)-(NCL): Rs 400, and SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: Rs 200

Here are the steps to apply for the UGC NET December 2019 examination:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Ministry of Resource Department's National Testing Agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "Fill online application form" on the homepage

Step 3: In case of a new registration, click on the "New candidate registration" link

Step 4: In case the candidate has already registered, they can enter their login details on the "Registered candidates sign-in" link

Step 5: Upload scanned images of the candidate's photograph and signature

Step 6: Make the payment according to the fees mentioned above

Step 7: Take a printout of the same, or download the final sheet for future reference

Candidates should note that if a page confirming the payment does not load, the amount paid by the individual will be refunded to them, and they will have to start the registration process again.

The National Testing Agency was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development as an independent, self-reliant testing organization.

The National Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of applicants for the posts of assistant professor only or for the junior research fellowship and assistant professor both, in Indian universities and colleges.