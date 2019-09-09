UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency open application process for December 2019 UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET tests; check nta.ac.in for more details

UGC NET 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened its online application process for the December 2019 UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examinations from today (9 September). The UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held from 2 to 6 December, 2019, while the CSIR UGC NET is to be held on 15 December. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in . The application process is open until 9 October.

Apart from the UGC NET December 2019 examination, the NTA has also released the schedule for the CSIR UGC NET 2019 examination. The CSIR UGC NET 2019 examination (computer based test) will be held on 15 December and candidates can download the admit card from 9 November.

Eligibility for UGC NET

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who pass the exam, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions.

Candidate till below the age of 28 are allowed to be aligible for JRF. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age cap.

Eligibility for CSIR-UGC NET

The CSIR exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

This is the first time NTA will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET examination process.

Steps to apply to UGC NET December 2019 exam

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UGC NET December 2018’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Upload your documents are mentioned

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Hit submit

Step 8: Download your admit card and take a printout for future use

Steps to apply CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: Click on CSIR NET 2019 link available on the home pag.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window 'Enter the correct personal details'

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Hit submit

Step 7: Download your admit card and take a printout for future use

Apart from these two exams, the NTA will also begin the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission.