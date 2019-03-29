UGC NET 2019 Exam: Last date for filling online application is 30 March, check how to apply at ntanet.nic.in

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2019 | Registration for the upcoming examinations in June will end on 30 March, 2019. Interested candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website: ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can pay the fees till 1 April, 2019 via online payment options through their debit, credit and net banking accounts.

Candidates are advised to upload the form with the required details along with scanned photo and signature. The size permitted by the website for the picture is 10kb-200kb and for signature it is 4kb-30kb.

In case of any mistakes regarding information filled in the form, wait for the correction window to open. Application of any candidate with more than one form will be rejected by the board.

Eligibility for UGC NET 2019:

Candidates with a minimum of 55 percent marks in their Masters from a UGC-recognised college/university are eligible for UGC NET 2019 exam. However, the minimum percentage required for candidates belonging to SC/ST OBC/ PWD categories, to qualify for the exam is 50 percent.

Age criteria:

For Junior Research Fellowship: Candidate’s age must not be more than 30 years as on 1 June, 2019.

For Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit on applications for the post of Assistant Professor.

Important dates for UGC NET 2019 Examinations:

Dates of Examination: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 June

Correction Window: 7 -14 April, 2019

Admit Card available to download: 15 May, 2019

Date of Result Declaration: On or before 15 July, 2019

National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting UGC NET Exam annually for admission to Junior Research Fellowship, JRF programmes and Assistant Professorship with recognised universities. The examinations would be entirely Computer Based Test (CBT).

For more information candidates can visit the official website: ntanet.nic.in.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.