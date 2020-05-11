UGC launches helpline number, email ID for addressing student concerns related to academic activities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an email and helpline line number for addressing grievances of students related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can also raise their queries related to examinations and other academic activities on the existing online grievance redressal portal of the commission.

Universities have been asked to establish a cell for addressing concerns of students related to academic activities.

The commission has constituted a task force to monitor concerns of students, teachers and institutions and address them accordingly.

Those who have questions can call at 011-23236374 or email at covid19help.ugc@gmail.com.

The UGC has requested all universities to upload the information on their official website.

It issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendar in view of the prevailing situation on 29 April. However, the guidelines are advisory in nature and universities may formulate their own plan.

As per the guidelines, new academic session for freshers may commence from September and for existing students from August.

The exams for final semester students could be conducted in July, while the intermediate students would be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. However, in states where normalcy returns, exams should be held in July.

“Extension of six months will be granted to MPhil, PhD students and viva-voice be conducted through video conference,” the UGC said.

Coronavirus has led to the closure of educational institutes and postponement of exams across the country. The deadly virus has infected over 67,000 people in India and claimed the lives of more than 2,200, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

