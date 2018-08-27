UGC directs 21 Delhi University colleges to appoint regular principals, warns of withholding grants if institutes do not comply

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned 21 colleges under the Delhi University (DU) that unless they appoint regular principals, their grants would be withheld. The UGC has given colleges time till 31 August to do so.

UGC secretary Rajnish told ANI, “We have issued a letter to all the colleges, particularly to the governing bodies of the colleges, for appointing principals on an urgent basis...It's a very serious issue. We may withhold certain benefits if they do not do so (appoint a regular principal)."

Hindu College, Jesus and Mary College, Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College, are among the colleges that have been warned, reported Hindustan Times. UGC officials said that the institutions rely greatly on the funds provided by the body for their everyday functioning.

Hindu College has been without a regular principal since 2012. The other colleges have had acting heads for eight years or more.

The commission, on 13 August had written a letter to the colleges and the DU registrar, asking them to expedite the appointment process. “It is once again requested to expedite the process of the selection of a full-time regular (principal) in your college. Further, you are hereby requested to inform the date of interview for the post of principals latest by 31 August 2018, failing which the UGC will be constrained to withhold the release of grants,” reads the letter.

"We've received communication from a few colleges. One college said it has appointed a principal, another said it has fixed the dates. Some said that they are advertising the post," said Jain to ANI.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had earlier directed the UGC to take action against the colleges in question, as they had ignored instructions from the President’s office to appoint the principals, despite repeated warnings.