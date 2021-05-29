The evaluation of students enrolling in courses will be done on the basis of the internal assessment and semester-end exams

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced new Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on its SWAYAM platform for the July session this year. There are 83 undergraduate (UG) and 40 (postgraduate) courses available.

The new courses have been announced because currently nearly all the higher institutions are closed due to COVID-19 and only online classes are running. The interested candidates can check details about every course at swayam.gov.in.

All the courses are non-engineering and students from any university or college can take the benefit of credit transfer from the course. The UGC MOOCs courses are very helpful to the working professionals and academic fraternity as well.

The courses are free to enroll but the final evaluation of a course will be done on the basis of the internal assessment and semester-end exams. Internal assessment will be done on the basis of discussion forums, quizzes, assignments, and sessional examinations.

All the courses will have four important parts:

(1) Video lectures

(2) Study material that can be easily downloaded and printed

(3) Self-assessment tests and quizzes,

(4) An online discussion forum for clearing doubts

All the important information regarding the courses can be accessed through the official website swayam.gov.in.

SWAYAM stands for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds and is a digital platform for those students who are not attending schools. It is managed by the Union Education Ministry and provides up-to-date best learning-teaching resources to students and teachers.

Currently, the SWAYAM platform offers courses for students from Class 9 till post-graduation in the form of MOOCs. These courses are completely online and can be taken from the comfort of their homes.