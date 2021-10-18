The two-hour long admission exam will consist of 150 MCQs and will be held on 20 October

The Allahabad University has released the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2021 admit cards. Candidates preparing for the exam can access the hall tickets by visiting the official website at aupravesh2021.com.

As per schedule, the Allahabad University Undergraduate Admission Test is scheduled to begin on 20 October. This year, the entrance test will be held offline and in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their UGAT admit cards by logging into the portal.

“The applicants can download their admit card by providing their application ID and date of birth. The admit card shall only be made available to those applicants whose registration (online) form is complete in all respect (on or before the due date). The university shall not, in any case, provide the admit card through post or university center,” the University informed.

Steps to download UGAT admit card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website at aupravesh2021.com

Step 2: Search and click on the UGAT admit card link that is provided on the home page

Step 3: To avail admit cards, candidates need to enter credentials such as application id and date of birth

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the UGAT 2021 admit card will be available on the screen

Step 5: Check the hall ticket properly and download the same for future use or reference

Direct link to download UGAT admit card: http://www.aupravesh2021.com/Home/ListsofExam.aspx?PostId=3

Examination Details

The test will be of two-hour duration. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to answer 150 multiple-choice questions. For every correct answer, two marks will be awarded and there will be no negative marking.

The exam

UGAT is conducted for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology, Bachelor of Science (BSc) Maths, Bachelor of Science (BSc) Home Science, Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in the Allahabad University.