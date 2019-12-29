Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88, last rites to be held in Bengaluru; Karnataka govt announces three-day state mourning

Bengaluru: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt in Karnataka, one of the prominent religious leaders of South India, died on Sunday after a brief illness, Mutt sources said. The 88-year old swamij, who was closely associated with the VHP's Ramjanmabhoomi movement, breathed his last at the premises of the Pejawar Mutt in Udupi, they said.

The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning. His last rites will be performed at the Vidyapeetha, founded by him, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. He was admitted to a hospital in Manipal a few days ago for breathing difficulty and his condition had been critical.

On Saturday night, he suffered multi-organ failure following which he was shifted to the Pejwar Mutt in Udupi as per his wish expressed earlier, the sources said. From there, the mortal remains of the Swamiji were later taken in a bamboo basket to the eight centuries-old Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer, who was the 33rd Swamiji in the lineage of the Pejawar Mutt heads. Born on 27 April 1931 at Ramakunja as Venkatarama, he was initiated into asceticism on 3 December 1938 after undergoing practices to renounce worldly pleasures and to tread the path of religion.

The swamiji was hailed for his social initiatives, including visiting Dalit colonies decades ago. "Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted, condoling the death of the Swamiji.

I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers. pic.twitter.com/sJMxIfIUSS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Yediyurappa said: "Hindu religion has lost a major guide in the passing away of the seer." He had held 'sahabhojana' with Dalits, which was a step to lower the voice of inequality in Hindu religion. "His contribution to the upliftment of Hindu dharma is immortal. It is saddening that he did not live to witness the construction of Rama mandir in Ayodhya," the chief minister said in his message.

