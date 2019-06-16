Uddhav Thackeray urges Centre to frame ordinance on Ram Temple, after visiting makeshift shrine in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the Centre should bring an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple after he offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.

Thackeray reached Ayodhya Sunday morning along with his son Aditya and met party MPs who are in the town since Saturday evening. He then paid obeisance at the makeshift temple.

He is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day and will then leave for Mumbai.

Maharashtra will be going to polls later this year and the visit is being seen as an attempt by the Shiv Sena to put pressure on ally BJP on the Ram temple issue. But Sena has maintained that Thackeray's visit should not be seen through the electoral lens.

Party leader Sanjay Raut had said on Saturday that Thackeray is fulfilling the promise he made in November that he would visit the temple again after elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya a week back to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla (or infant Ram) temple. His visit, the first after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, was apparently aimed at reiterating support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.

