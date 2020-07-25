Uddhav Thackeray to launch plasma donation drive in Mumbai's Dharavi on 27 July
According to BMC, the total number of coronavirus cases in the slum area stands at 2,519, including 128 active cases and 2,141 patients cured till Friday
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch a plasma donation program on 27 July, following the 'Plasma Daan Sankalp Abhiyan' for primary screening of recovered COVID-19 patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai.
After Dharavi set an example of controlling the coronavirus spread, MLA Rahul Shewale has organised primary screening for the upcoming plasma donation camp at Kamaraj Memorial School in the area.
The program will be launched on the occasion of the Thackeray's birthday on 27 July.
Shewale said, "About 500 COVID-19 recovered patients have shown interest in plasma donation, of which 50 people were primarily screened."
"Earlier, the people of Dharavi won the fight of COVID-19 and now they are gearing up to win the hearts of the people of Maharashtra," he added.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of coronavirus cases in the area stands at 2,519, including 128 active cases and 2,141 have been cured/discharged till Friday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Uddhav Thackeray will definitely attend Ram Temple ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya, says Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said that the party shares 'sentimental, religious and national ties' with the Ram Temple issue
COVID-19 cases cross 12 lakh, toll nears 30k; cured Delhi cop tests positive again
Across the country, 7,82,606 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while there are 4,26,167 active cases at present, data from the health ministry showed
Coronavirus Updates: After Bengal, MP announces two-day lockdown every week in districts with high caseload
Coronavirus Updates: All activities, except essential services, will be restricted during the lockdown, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.