Uddhav Thackeray receives Narendra Modi at Pune airport; two leaders come face to face first time after Shiv Sena-BJP fall out

India Press Trust of India Dec 07, 2019 10:11:22 IST

  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday evening

  • It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP last month

  • The prime minister will be attending the national conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday evening.

It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP last month.

The prime minister will be attending the national conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune.

After receiving the PM, Thackeray left for Mumbai, state government officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also greeted Modi at the airport.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 10:11:22 IST

