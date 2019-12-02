You are here:
Uddhav Thackeray orders withdrawal of cases against people who protested against refinery in Maharashtra's Nanar

India Press Trust of India Dec 02, 2019 22:59:34 IST

  Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered withdrawal of cases against people who had protested the Nanar refinery.

  The Sena had opposed the mega complex, estimated to cost upwards of Rs 3 lakh crore, and Thackeray had promised to get these cases withdrawn at several poll rallies in the state.

  A day earlier, Thackeray announced withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony.

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered withdrawal of cases against people who had protested the construction of a multi-billion dollar refinery in Nanar in Ratnagiri district.

File image of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. PTI

The Sena had opposed the mega complex, estimated to cost upwards of Rs 3 lakh crore, and Thackeray had promised to get these cases withdrawn at several poll rallies in the state.

The complex would have required 14,000 hectares in 14 villages in Ratnagiri, and the local population as well as activists were up in arms claiming it would have a severe impact on the environment of the Konkan coast.

Several of them were arrested during agitations, and the cases would now be withdrawn after the chief minister's announcement, an official said.

"The chief minister on Monday ordered withdrawal of police cases against Nanar protesters," the official said.

A day earlier, Thackeray announced withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony for construction of a metro rail carshed.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 22:59:34 IST

