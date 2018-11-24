Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya; unclear whether he will meet Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday afternoon arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for a two-day visit.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reaches Ayodhya today for a two-day visit. Shiv Sena will hold an event in the city tomorrow over the matter of #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/C8G28fbgNH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2018

His visit comes amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to pressurise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on the issue of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The party chief, accompanied by his family, will visit the Sri Lakshman Kila, a prominent Hindu temple in the city.

Following this, Thackeray will perform aarti at 5.15 pm on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. "All Sena shakhas across Maharashtra and party units across the country have been asked to perform aarti at the same time," a Sena leader told The Indian Express. A report from CNN News18 added that a thousand diyas or earthen lamps will also illuminate the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya to mark Thackeray's arrival.

Uddhav is also expected to pray at the famous Ram Lalla shrine, nestled closed to the disputed site. He will later meet the saints and seers and seek their blessings. There was no clarity on whether or not the Sena chief will hold deliberations with Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, as the seer reportedly expressed some reservations in meeting the head of a political outfit.

Subsequently, on what is now being called the "Super Sunday", Thackeray and VHP will hold separate events in the city. Police sources said that there would be over two lakh people converging in Ayodhya. Several trains, buses, tractor trolleys, taxis have been booked by the organisers to ferry people from across the state to be part of the congregation, the VHP has announced.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will hold a Dharma Sabha on Sunday to press for early construction of the Ram temple, even as the title dispute remains sub judice in the apex court.

