UCIL releases 2020 admit card 2020 at ucil.gov.in; recruitment exam to be held on 6 Dec

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the admit card for recruitment examination that it will be conducting to fill various posts under advertisement 02/2020. Registered candidates can download the hall ticket from ucil.gov.in.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the UCIL recruitment exam 2020 will be conducted on 6 December in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The exam will consist of 120 objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs). There will be 10 questions each on General English, General Knowledge/ Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and 80 questions on Professional Knowledge (Discipline related).

Candidates will get a total of two hours to answer the paper. Each question will be of one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the consolidated merit of examination keeping in view the provision of reservation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH.

As per NDTV, candidates appearing for the exam will not be permitted to carry electronic devices such as mobile phone, micro phone, calculator, log tables, pager, digital diary.

Steps to download UCIL admit card 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Uranium Corporation of India Limited: ucil.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Jobs tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to press on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for Computer Based Test to be held on* 06/12/2020* against Advt. No.02/2020."

Step 4: Enter the User ID and Password.

Step 5: Press the Login button.

Step 6: The UCIL admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your name, basic details before downloading and taking a print.

Direct link to download UCIL admit card 2020.