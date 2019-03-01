UCEED result 2019: IIT Bombay releases scores for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam; check at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED result 2019 | The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019. Candidates can check their result at the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Of the 12,414 candidates who appeared for UCEED 2019, 2,930 students have qualified. Vishwaprasanna Hariharan from Thane has topped the exam with a score of 213.96. Top three rank holders are Sanat Prasad from Gurgaon with a score of 208.81 and Aditya Agarwal from Chandigarh with a score of 203.24 at second and third rank respectively, The Indian Express reported.

The exam is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Here is how to check your result for UCEED result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’, click on the ‘candidate portal link’

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your scorecard

The UCEED is a test centre based, computer examination with a duration of three hours. However, UCEED qualified candidates will have to apply for the B Des admissions separately.

