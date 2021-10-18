Candidates can also apply for the exam till 29 October by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

The registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 will closed this week. The deadline to register for the UCEED 2022 without a late fee is 24 October. Earlier, the last date was 17 October. Aspirants, who have not yet registered themselves, can do so by visiting the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/. Candidates can also apply for the exam till 29 October by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

Steps for registration of UCEED 2022

Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/

On the homepage, click on the ‘registration’ tab

Now, open the link that says ‘registration portal’

Enter your email ID and contact details to register

Fill the complete UCEED 2022 form and submit

Here's the direct link to register for the exam

The admit cards will be available for download from 8 January, 2022 and the last date for rectifying discrepancies in hall tickets is 14 January, 2022, up to 5.00 pm. The UCEED 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January next year from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Eligibility

Candidates belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL categories should be born on or after 1 October, 1997 whereas SC, ST, or PwD should be born on or after 1 October, 1992.

Aspirants should have qualified Class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2021 or should be appearing for the examination in 2022. Applicants can be from any stream (Science, Commerce, and Humanities).

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 examination for the first time in 2020 or earlier are not eligible to appear for UCEED 2022.

Application fee:

A fee of Rs 3,500 is applicable for candidates belonging to the unreserved category. For SC, ST, and PwD and female candidates, a fee of Rs 1,750 is applicable to register for the exam.

For more information, refer to the information brochure here.

The admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IITDM Jabalpur, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Hyderabad are done through UCEED. The scorecard of this exam is recognised by many institutes for admissions to BDes programmes.