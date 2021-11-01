UCEED 2022: IIT extends registration deadline till 11 November, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Candidates should note that the UCEED 2022 hall tickets will be released by the institute on 8 January. while the examination will be conducted on 23 January

The application deadline for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Previously, the last date for UCEED registration was 31 October, but as per the recent update, it has been extended till 11 November.

“The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Thursday, 11th November 2021. The last date for online registration with a late fee is Tuesday, 16th November 2021,” reads a note on the official website.

Steps to apply for UCEED 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/

Step 2: Search and click on the UCEED 2022 Registration link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: After entering the link, key in all the required details

Step 4: Candidates need to log in using their registered id and password

Step 5: As the form opens, fill in the UCEED 2021 online application

Step 6: Then, upload all essential documents

Step 7: Finally, pay the application fee and click on submit

Candidates should note that the UCEED 2022 hall tickets will be released by the institute on 8 January. while the examination will be conducted on 23 January. The exam will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 12:00 pm.

Application Fee:

- For SC/ST/PwD/female candidates, the required application fee is Rs 1,750

- For unreserved applicants, the fee is Rs 3,500

- For SAARC countries candidates, the required application fee is US $ 350

- For Non-SAARC countries candidates, the required application fee is US $ 450

To register for the UCEED, candidates can pay the fee online through net banking or credit card, or debit card. Those who fail to register for the exam can complete the process from 12 to 16 November by paying extra Rs 500.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.