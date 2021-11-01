UCEED 2022: IIT extends registration deadline till 11 November, apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in
Candidates should note that the UCEED 2022 hall tickets will be released by the institute on 8 January. while the examination will be conducted on 23 January
The application deadline for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Previously, the last date for UCEED registration was 31 October, but as per the recent update, it has been extended till 11 November.
“The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Thursday, 11th November 2021. The last date for online registration with a late fee is Tuesday, 16th November 2021,” reads a note on the official website.
Steps to apply for UCEED 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/
Step 2: Search and click on the UCEED 2022 Registration link that is available on the homepage
Step 3: After entering the link, key in all the required details
Step 4: Candidates need to log in using their registered id and password
Step 5: As the form opens, fill in the UCEED 2021 online application
Step 6: Then, upload all essential documents
Step 7: Finally, pay the application fee and click on submit
Candidates should note that the UCEED 2022 hall tickets will be released by the institute on 8 January. while the examination will be conducted on 23 January. The exam will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 12:00 pm.
Application Fee:
- For SC/ST/PwD/female candidates, the required application fee is Rs 1,750
- For unreserved applicants, the fee is Rs 3,500
- For SAARC countries candidates, the required application fee is US $ 350
- For Non-SAARC countries candidates, the required application fee is US $ 450
To register for the UCEED, candidates can pay the fee online through net banking or credit card, or debit card. Those who fail to register for the exam can complete the process from 12 to 16 November by paying extra Rs 500.
For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.
also read
Who Sharjeel Imam is and why he has been denied bail in connection to CAA and NRC cases
He came to the social media spotlight, courtesy a video that went viral in January 2020, where he was allegedly heard ‘instigating people’ to cut Assam off India during a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University on 16 December, 2019
Amit Shah to inaugurate developmental projects at IIT-Jammu; meet Kashimiri Pandit delegation
This is the home minister’s first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur opens correction window till 12 November at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
To make changes in examination centres, female candidates, and SC, ST, PwD category applicants need to pay Rs 750 while others are requested to pay Rs 1,500