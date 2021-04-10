UCEED 2021 Round 1: IIT Bombay announces seat allotment result; check uceed.iitb.ac.in

Candidates can accept the offered seat latest by 26 April, 23:55 hours. The result of the second round of seat allotment will be announced on 10 May followed by the Round 3 list on 10 June

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has announced the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 round 1 seat allotment result.

Aspirants, who appeared for the exam, can check the result by visiting the official site uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Log in to www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UCEED 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result’ link

Step 3: A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can check their roll numbers in the PDF file.

Step 5: Save it and take a print out if necessary.

Alternatively, students can check the result by clicking on the direct link.

The result of the second round of seat allotment will be announced on 10 May followed by the Round 3 list on 10 June. The supplementary Round 1 list will come out on 30 July while the Supplementary Final Round will release on 18 August.

Candidates can accept the offered seat latest by 26 April, 23:55 hours. If a candidate has paid the seat acceptance fee and chooses to withdraw or cancel their provisionally allotted seats on or before 16 August, he/she will get the refund after deducting seat cancellation and processing charges of Rs 5,000. No refund requests after this date will be entertained.

The notification also states that candidates do not have an option to withdraw an accepted/allotted seat after the announcement of the last round of seat allocation, ie, 10 June.

The admission will stand cancelled if the selected candidates do not remit the seat acceptance fee before the given deadline or decline the admission. Such candidates are not eligible for subsequent rounds of seat allotment. All such vacant seats will be filled during the subsequent rounds of seat allotment.