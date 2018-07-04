Football world cup 2018

UCEED 2018: First allotment list for admission to B.Des at IIT Bombay and Guwahati released at uceed.iitb.ac.in

India FP Staff Jul 04, 2018 16:59:55 IST

The first allotment list for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2018 qualified candidates has been released on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in

Representational image. Reuters

The qualified candidates can now apply for admissions to B.Des at IIT Bombay and IIT Guwahati.

The candidates whose names have appeared in the first allotment list will have the option to freeze or float their allotted seats till 8 July, 2018, reported The Indian Express. The second allotment will be held on 11 July and will continue till 18 July, the report added.

Here are the steps to exercise Freeze and Float option:

- Go to the official UCEED website uceed.iitb.ac.in

- Click on the link to view candidate's portal.

- Login with the required details.

- Check your allotment status and Freeze or Float option.

If you exercise the Freeze option, your final letter for seat allotment will be generated.

According to NDTV, in the first seat allotment for open category candidates, the opening rank for IIT Bombay is 1 and closing rank is 16, whereas for IIT Guwahati, the opening rank is 17 and closing rank is 53. For IIITDM Jabalpur, the opening rank is 32 and closing rank is 75.


