UBTER Group C Staff Nurse 2021 admit card released at ubter.in; written exam on 18 April

The written exam is going to be conducted on Sunday, 18 April from 10 am to 1 pm

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) has released the admit card for Group C Staff Nurse 2021 recruitment. The admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the official website http://ubter.in/. The admit cards were released at 5 pm on 5 April, as per the official notification.

These steps can be followed by candidates to download their admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website http://ubter.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a section titled ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment.’ Click on the link for ‘Group C Staff Nurse portal’ in this section

Step 3: A new page will open. Now click on the option ‘Click here to Download Admit Card’

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your registration number and date of birth or roll number. Click on ‘Search’ after entering the details

Step 5: Download your UBTER Staff Nurse 2021 admit card

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link here and enter their credentials to download their admit cards.

The written exam is going to be conducted on Sunday, 18 April from 10 am to 1 pm. The registration process started on 5 February and went on till 4 March. Candidates were also given additional time for filing incomplete application forms.

Through the UBTER Group C Staff Nurse recruitment, as many as 1,238 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, 990 are for women candidates while 248 are for Staff Nurse (Male).