UBSE UK Board Exam 2021: Over 2 lakh students to appear for exams at 1,347 centres

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced that a total of 2,72,313 students will sit for their board exams in 1,347 board examination centres across the state from the 2020-21 batch.

Pauri, with 166 centres, has the highest number of UBSE examination centres, while Champawat has the lowest, with 40 centres. Of the total exam centres, 223 have been recognised as sensitive centres, while 22 have been marked as very sensitive centres.

The decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting chaired by UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari. Sources say that the boards are likely to be conducted in late April or early May.

A total of 1,48,828 students are registered for appear for UBSE 10th Exam 2021. Similarly, 1,23,485 are slated to appear for Intermediate Exam. In terms of the maximum number of students, 44,143 students are slated to appear from Haridwar, while only 8,255 students are set to appear from the Champawat district.

The UK Board Exam 2021 got delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown restriction imposed by the state government.

Last year, 2,71,415 students has sat for the written board exams across 1,324 Exam Centres. The COVID-19 pandemic had caused the board exams to be held in two phases.

Meanwhile, the UK Board is expected to announce the dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 soon. The date sheet has not been announced yet, but the preparations are underway. The board has decided to increase the number of exam centres this year to ensure proper social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the date sheet is released, it will be made available on ubse.uk.gov.in.