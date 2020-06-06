UBSE Board Exams 2020: Uttarakhand board to hold tests for pending Class 10 and 12 papers from 20 to 23 June

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will hold tests for the pending Class 10 and Class 12 papers from 20 to 23 June.

The subject-wise detailed timetable of the examination will be released by the board soon.

The Class 10 board exams began on 3 March, while Class 12 exam commenced on 2 March. Examinations for both the classes were to conclude on 25 March. However, some papers were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the board exams in the state this year.

Uttarakhand secretary (Education) Meenakshi Sundaram K said that the evaluation of answer sheets is expected to be completed by 15 July, as per Business Standard.

UBSE is also considering conducting the remaining board examinations in two shifts daily to finish it on time, as per a report in The Times of India.

State education minister Arvind Pandet said that the examination centers which were earlier being used as quarantine centers will be properly sanitised from 15 to 19 June.

Around 350 examination centers are currently being used as quarantine centers for treating the COVID-19 patients.

Students as well as staff on examination duty will have to follow the Government of India guidelines and maintain social distancing at the exam centers. Students will also have to cover their mouth with face masks and sanitise their hands.

Several examinations including CBSE, CISCE and state board examinations along with entrance and competitive tests which were postponed earlier due to COVID-19 lockdown are now being conducted by the respective authorities. The exams were deferred for the convenience of students.