UAE forms special committee to provide relief to Kerala, urges its people to 'contribute generously' to aid flood-hit state

Abu Dhabi (UAE): United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formed a committee to provide relief to the people affected by flash floods in Kerala.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged "everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative."

"The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days" his first tweet read.

Sheikh Khalifa further wrote, "UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative."

Describing the situation in Kerala as "the most devastating in a century," the UAE president added, "The state of Kerala in India is currently witnessing huge floods, the most devastating in a century. Hundreds have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Ahead of Eid Al Adha, do not forget to extend a helping hand to our brothers in India."

To be chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the national emergency committee will include representatives from the UAE's humanitarian organisations, according to Gulf News.

Sheikh Khalifa, UAEs Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed grief and extended condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on loss of life and damage in the Kerala floods. They also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to recent reports, at least 324 people have lost their lives. Kerala has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, causing unprecedented flooding and landslides in several parts of the state.

Presently, Prime Minister Modi is in Kerala to review the flood situation.