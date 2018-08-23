UAE cannot be considered just 'any other nation', Indians contribute immensely to Emirates' nation-building: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) "cannot be considered any other nation", Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday, amid reports that the Centre had turned down aid offers from foreign governments in the wake of the flood disaster.

"As I understand, the UAE on its own has proposed this aid. The UAE cannot be considered as any other nation as their rulers have underlined," Vijayan told the Indian Express in an interview. "Indians, especially Keralites, have contributed immensely in their nation-building," he said.

The central government has not accepted the offer of $100 million (Rs 700 crore) made by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi for relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made the offer of assistance, the Chief Minister had said earlier.

Since 2004, India has been turning down help from foreign governments during natural disasters.

The daily quoted Vijayan as saying, "I do not intend to enter into any politics over it. Let's study and understand the nuances." Asked if he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "Let's see."