Two years of Balakot airstrike: Rajnath Singh, others BJP leaders remember ‘Operation Bandar’

Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed a training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, at around 3.30 am on 26 February, 2019

Conducted in response to the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Balakot Air Strike was the first aerial assault carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan after 1971 India-Pakistan war. The incident completed two years on Friday (26 February).

Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed a training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, at around 3.30 am on 26 February, 2019.

According to a report by DNA, 'Operation Bandar' was carried out by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force. The report added that the jets flew three separate formations, over north and central India for hours before entering Pakistan.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, at 3.45 am on 26 February, 2019, the then-Air Chief BS Dhanoa made a telephone call to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on a special RAX number and said the monkey has been killed.

Dhanoa was referring to the camp at Balakot, which the Government of India said belonged to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), that had been taken down by the IAF. He subsequently made calls to then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Secretary (Research and Analysis Wing) Anil Dhasmana.

NSA Doval on his part informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday remembered the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes and saluted the courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He wrote: "On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India’s strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure. @IAF_MCC."

On the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes, I salute the exceptional courage and diligence of the Indian Air Force. The success of Balakot strikes has shown India’s strong will to act against terrorism. We are proud of our Armed Forces who keep India safe and secure. @IAF_MCC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2021

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force remembered the day with a tweet, writing, "#FridayFury 'Every Bullet Targeted to its Billet' Avengers: Endgame of Terror #IndianAirForce - Accurate & Lethal."

#FridayFury 'Every Bullet Targeted to its Billet'

Avengers: Endgame of Terror#IndianAirForce - Accurate & Lethal pic.twitter.com/33wv24Lg4L — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 26, 2021

The official Twitter handle of BJP marked the day with a short clip alongside a caption that saluted the successful Balakot airstrikes.

We salute our Air Warriors who conducted the successful Balakot Airstrikes on 26th Feb, 2019 and scripted a glorious chapter in India’s military history. The message was loud and clear that our nation’s enemies are not safe wherever they may hide. It’s a New India! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C1b6WPmTYL — BJP (@BJP4India) February 26, 2021

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, "Exactly two years ago @IAF_MCC carried out #BalakotAirStrike and showed an exceptional courage & valour.‘New India’ showed clear mindset against terrorism and gave befitting reply. A strong message was sent to our neighbour. We are proud of our ‘Armed Forces’. (sic)" Besides Patra, several other BJP leaders remembered the airstrikes. Here's what others said:

On this day 2 years ago, India showed its capability to respond befittingly against the forces of terror and tyranny. On the 2nd anniversary of #BalakotAirStrikes, I salute @IAF_MCC for their indomitable valour in keeping the nation safe & secure. जय हिंद। जय हिंद की सेना।🇮🇳 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 26, 2021

On this day in 2019, The Indian Air Force responded to the Pulwama terrorist attack and clarified the new India's counter-terrorism strategy. I salute the memory of the heroic martyrs in Pulwama and the strength of the Air Force.@IAF_MCC @adgpi — Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (@Chh_Udayanraje) February 26, 2021

Exactly two years ago @IAF_MCC carried out #BalakotAirStrike and showed an exceptional courage & valour. ‘New India’ showed clear mindset against terrorism and gave befitting reply. A strong message was sent to our neighbour. We are proud of our ‘Armed Forces’. pic.twitter.com/BalGmcmetb — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) February 26, 2021

I salute our Air Warriors, on #2YearsofBalakotAirStrike, who firmly portrayed India’s non acceptance to terror inside the Kashmir Valley & Our Motherland, while also displaying exceptional military prowess.@IAF_MCC#JaiHind https://t.co/AdYnH1XtJz pic.twitter.com/bOnhg87Uxg — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 26, 2021

The Chief Minister of Assam Sarabananda Sonowal tweeted, "Salutations to the @IAF_MCC on the anniversary of Balakot Air Strikes and to all security personnel who are keeping us safe. Let this day be a proud reminder that India will not tolerate terrorism at any cost."

Keywords: