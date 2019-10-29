Two-year-old boy found dead inside borewell in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli after 80-hr rescue ops; remains taken to hospital

Tiruchirapalli: The two-year-old boy, who had fallen down a borewell, was found dead in the wee hours of Tuesday after three-day-long rescue operations.

The body of the deceased minor was taken out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and taken to the hospital.

The Principal Secretary of Transport Department J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that Sujith Wilson's body was in a highly decomposed state inside the borewell and was under final observation.

"The two-year-old toddler's body is now in a decomposed state. All efforts were put in to bring the child alive but now, in an unfortunate turn of events, bad smell has started to come from the borewell in which the child had fallen," Radhakrishnan had told media persons while quoting doctors.

The remains were taken to the government hospital in Manapparai and then to the boy's residence in Nadukattupatti following an autopsy.

Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for at least the last 80 hours to retrieve the child.

On 25 October, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old. Tamil Nadu ministers, like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.

