Two workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning effluent tank at textile mill near Tamil Nadu's Erode

Erode: Two migrant workers from Jhakhand asphyxiated on Sunday while cleaning an untreated effluent tank in a textile printing mill near Erode in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The two workers, in their 30s, collapsed after inhaling some fumes on entering the underground tank of the mill at Thaneer Pandal Palayam. Fire and Rescue services personnel retrieved the bodies, police said.

The workers were not provided any safety gadget required for such cleaning work, resulting in their death, police added.