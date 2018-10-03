Two women, 3-year-old girl drown in 30-feet-deep well while performing puja in Mumbai's Vile Parle

Two women and a three-year-old child died, while five were injured, as they fell into a well while performing puja in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, an NDRF personnel said: "Three people are dead and five have been injured in the incident. Now we are pumping out water from the well. Although nobody has been reported missing, we are continuing our search."

The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A fire brigade official said the incident happened near Dixit Road in Vile Parle (East) around 6.30 pm. Some women were performing puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well, he said.

The grill suddenly gave in and the women fell into the well. According to a report in Hindustan Times, around 14 people fell into the well of which 11 were rescued safely. Two women were rescued by locals before the fire brigade officials could arrive. The fire brigade rescued a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Later, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also called in to help with the search and rescue operations.

However, two women — Madhvi Pandey (49), Renu Yadav (20) — and a girl named Divya (3) drowned, the official said.

With inputs from PTI