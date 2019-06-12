You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two Uttar Pradesh GRP personnel suspended for beating up journalist covering derailment of goods train

India Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2019 13:38:34 IST

Lucknow: Two Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel allegedly thrashed a television journalist after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, following which they were suspended, an official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police OP Singh ordered to place under suspension the GRP's Shamli Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar and constable Sanjay Pawar, the state police tweeted Wednesday morning.

A senior Uttar Pradesh government official, quoting Shamli senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Pandey, said the action was taken after the two GRP personnel thrashed Amit Sharma.

In a purported video of the incident which went viral on social media late last night, the accused GRP personnel, in plain clothes, can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching Sharma. Subsequently, the GRP personnel detained him.

"The incident took place when the journalist had gone to cover the derailment of a few bogies of a goods trains in Shamli. There was a heated exchange of words among them and hurling of abuses," said Ram Lakhan Mishra, the Circle Officer, GRP, Saharanpur.

A senior GRP official said the journalist was released around 7 am on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh police tweeted, "We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up & put up in a lock up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli Rakesh Kumar & Const. Sanjay Pawar. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens."

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 13:38:34 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores