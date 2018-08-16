You are here:
Two trucks torched in village in Manipur's Tamenglong district; police sends reinforcements to crime scene

Aug 16, 2018

Imphal: Two loaded trucks carrying essentials were torched by unidentified miscreants at a village in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Thursday, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident was reported during a 24-hour 'Zeliangrong area' bandh called by Zeliangrong Baudi and its allies since midnight on Wednesday.

The trucks were torched at Tupul area along the NH-37 (Imphal-Jiri Road) at around 2 am, a senior police officer said. Tupul is located at least 54 kilometres from the state capital Imphal.

Reinforcements have been sent to the area from Keithalmanbi police station, the officer said. The bandh has been called to protest the alleged move by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) (NSCM(IM)) to create divisions in the Zeliangrong community, settled mostly in the Tamenglong district of Manipur and adjoining areas of Assam and Nagaland.


