Two trainee pilots killed in plane crash in Telangana's Vikarabad; aircraft belongs to private aviation training institute, say police

Two trainee pilots, including a woman, were killed on Sunday after an aircraft met with an accident in a field in Telangana's Vikarabad district, police said. The incident occurred in Bantwaram Mandal of the district.

A resident of the village said it was raining heavily when the trainer aircraft crashed. The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training institute in the city, the police added.

Last year, a trainee aircraft that took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Bahupeta in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and burst into flames. However, the pilot miraculously escaped and sustained minor injuries.

On 21 November, 2018 , another private trainee aircraft crashed near Mokila village of Shankarpally Mandal in Ranga Reddy district. The pilot of the aircraft, Bhaskar Bhushan, had to make an emergency landing in agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village due to a technical glitch in the plane.

