Two terrorists linked to LeT arrested in J&K, arms recovered
Two terrorists linked to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were out to execute targeted killings in Baramulla, were arrested along with arms and fake IDs from Jammu and Kashmir's Chak Tapper Kreeri on Tuesday
Two terrorist associates of the LeT outfit with arms ammunition were arrested at Chak Tapper Kreeri and their case was registered under UA(P)Act & Arms Act. Two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID card & 1 xerox copy of Aadhar Card were recovered… pic.twitter.com/rpYziShqGU
Police said two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, one ID card and a photocopy of Aadhar Card were recovered from them.
“We have registered a case against the two under UA(P)Act and Arms Act,” said Baramulla Police.
“During a preliminary investigation both the terrorist confessed that they are affiliated to banned terrorist organisation LeT and had collected the arms and ammunition for target killings in Baramulla district,” added the police.
With inputs from agencies
