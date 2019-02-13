You are here:
Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam; identities of militants yet to be ascertained

India Asian News International Feb 13, 2019 10:02:44 IST

Budgam: Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a gun-battle with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. Identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Gopalpora area of Chadoora in Budgam district, a cordon and search operation was launched in the intervening night jointly by the state police and security forces. As security forces conducted searches, they were fired at by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. The police has advised citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone, as it can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. People have also been requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 10:02:44 IST

