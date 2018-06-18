You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown in North Goa beaches, both incidents occur near rocky outcrop

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 18, 2018 17:01:49 IST

Two tourists from Tamil Nadu drowned in two separate incidents while clicking selfies at popular Goa beaches, police said on Sunday.

According to police inspector Jivba Dalvi, Dinesh Kumar Ranganathan, 28, from Vellore in Tamil Nadu drowned when he was clicking selfies along with two other tourists near a rocky stretch located adjoining a creek, which empties into the sea at Baga beach in North Goa.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

“Two of them managed to come out after a heavy wave pulled all of them into the sea. However, the third, Dinesh, drowned. The dead body was fished out later,” the official said, adding that the incident occurred late on Sunday.

The other incident also occurred near a rocky outcrop at Sinquerim beach,located in North Goa, when a wave pulled Sasikumar Vasan, 33,another native of Tamil Nadu, into the sea, resulting in his drowning.

"Post mortem examinations in both cases have been conducted and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives soon", the police official said.


Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 17:01 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group F - 18 Jun 2018
Sweden
0:0
Korea Republic
Match Center
Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Belgium
:
Panama
Group G - 18 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Tunisia
:
England
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Colombia
:
Japan
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Poland
:
Senegal
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores