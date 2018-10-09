Two suspected rhino poachers killed at Morigaon district in Assam following encounter with police

Morigaon: Two suspected rhino poachers were killed in an encounter with Special Task Force of police in central Assam's Morigaon district early on Tuesday, police said.

A STF team went to Sitalmari char near Orang Wildlife Sanctuary in adjacent Darrang district based on specific input of rhino poachers taking shelter there, the sources said.

As soon as the team reached Sitalamari char at about 1.20 am the suspected rhino poachers fired at them forcing the STF team to return the fire, they said.

In the exchange of fire two suspected rhino poachers were killed while the others fled under of cover of darkness, they said, adding no police personnel was injured in the encounter.

During search operation in the area one .303 riffle, one silencer, swimming tube and a bag were recovered.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Birinchi Bora along with an executive magistrate visited the Police Outpost at Sitalmari char and conducted inquest under videography there in presence of local witnesses, the sources said.

The bodies of the two suspected poachers were sent for post-mortem examination.