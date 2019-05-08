Two suspected Maoists killed in Dantewada encounter; women commandos of District Reserve Guard were part of operation

Dantewada: Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Gonderas jungle here on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire between the Maoists and the security forces in the jungle in Aranpur police station area started at around 5 am on Wednesday. The forces have recovered bodies of two Maoists.

Besides that, one INSAS rifle and one 12 Bore weapon with ammunition and other incriminating materials have also been recovered.

"District Reserve Guard female commandos "Danteshwari Ladake" also took part in this encounter," said Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava.

Thirty women including surrendered Maoists cadres or wives of surrendered cadres were recruited in the only women's DRG platoon in Dantewada.

All security personnel are reported to be safe. A search operation has been intensified in the nearby areas.

