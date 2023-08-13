Two students arrested after ragging claims surfaced in student's death at Jadavpur University

Two students were arrested on Sunday in connection to the alleged suicide of a fellow student following a ragging incident at Jadhavpur University in West Bengal.

The suspects are believed to have participated in the bullying of the deceased individual. Prior to this, law enforcement had taken into custody a former student of the university who was unlawfully residing within the hostel premises.

On August 9, an 18-year-old student from Jadavpur University in Kolkata tragically lost his life after falling from the second storey of the hostel building.

Family members of the deceased, Swapandeep Kundu, asserted that certain occupants of the hostel bore responsibility for the fatal incident.

The police detained a former student on August 11, subjecting him to overnight questioning. He disclosed information about the two other students who have been apprehended today.

Residing in the same hostel as Swapandeep, Deepshekhar Dutta, a second-year economics student, and Manotosh Ghosh, a second-year sociology student, were present during the unfortunate incident. Both of them are currently under police custody.

The police have declared that both students will be presented before the court today. Subsequent to this, they will undergo interrogation, aiming to identify any additional individuals involved in the case.

Fellow hostel residents shared their accounts after the occurrence. They stated, “During the night of August 9, we heard a loud noise resembling an object falling from the rooftop. Upon investigation, we discovered Swapandeep lying on the ground, covered in blood. We swiftly transported him to KPC Medical College for medical intervention, where he passed away during treatment at 4:30 am.”

The police reported that the student had been unclothed at the time of the fall, with visible injury marks on his body.

The deceased student’s family alleged him of being subjected to bullying. They recounted, “He called us on Wednesday, expressing his contentment after attending his initial class at the college. However, after relocating to the hostel, he appeared apprehensive. He implored us to bring him back home. Consequently, we had intended to visit the university on August 10, but tragically, Swapandeep passed away prior to that.”