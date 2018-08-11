Two-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara; one dead; six-month-old baby among four injured

Vadodara: A man was killed and four members of his family, including a six-month-old baby, were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Chokhandi locality in Vadodara in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The building, which is nearly eight decades old, caved in around 2 am, chief fire officer of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Dipak Gunjal said.

"One man was killed and four others of his family were injured as the building collapsed when they were asleep," he said.

Heavy rains last month might have weakened the structure and led to its collapse, he added.

"After being alerted about the incident, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued five members, including 58-year-old Bhadruddin Dudhwala, who later succumbed to his injuries," Gunjal said.

The victim used to run a shop on the ground-floor of the same building, he added.

Superintendent of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital, Rajeev Daveshwar, said the injured have been identified as 47-year-old woman Jehrunisa and her three daughters Samina (27), Samira (18) and Iyona (6 months).

"While Dudhwala was declared brought dead at the hospital, his family members were discharged after the treatment," he added.