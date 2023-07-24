Two-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh, several feared trapped

Several people were feared trapped after a two-storey dilapidated building in Gujarat’s Junagadh city collapsed on Monday, said officials.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh. Several feared trapped. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nxVeU0njSn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains.

Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said.

Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.

More details awaited

With inputs from agencies