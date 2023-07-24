India

Two-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Junagadh, several feared trapped

Several people were feared trapped after a two-storey dilapidated building in Gujarat's Junagadh city collapsed on Monday, said officials

FP Staff Last Updated:July 24, 2023 15:01:01 IST

Several people were feared trapped after a two-storey dilapidated building in Gujarat’s Junagadh city collapsed on Monday, said officials.

The building, comprising shops and residential units, collapsed in Kadiawad locality, a couple of days after the city was battered by torrential rains.

Rescue operation was underway by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire and police personnel, the officials said.

Bulldozers were also engaged to remove the debris and ambulances were kept on standby at the site, they said.

More details awaited

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 24, 2023 14:56:09 IST

