Two staffers at Delhi restaurant die while cleaning sewage treatment unit, police register case

New Delhi: Two staffers of a restaurant died allegedly while cleaning its sewage treatment unit on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at the 'Pirates of Grill' restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, they said.

Housekeeping employees Rakesh and Ajay died while two of their colleagues — Pankaj and Raju — were hospitalised, police said.

"The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 pm... Prima facie, it seems they went in the sewage treatment unit for cleaning purposes," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

"A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further information awaited," she added.

