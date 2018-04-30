Two soldiers injured in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; operation underway

Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured on Monday in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

"The injured soldiers, including a Major, have been shifted to a hospital. The gunfight in Drabgam village is going on," police sources said around 11.15 am.

The gunfight erupted after the security forces, including personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police cordoned off the village upon receiving a tip-off about the militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight," the sources added.

Reports coming in from the area said stone-pelting mob also clashed with the security forces. A few protesters have been injured.

Mobile internet services have been suspended across Pulwama district.