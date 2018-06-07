Two soldiers injured as militants attack army patrol near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector

Srinagar: Two soldiers were on Thursday injured in a militant attack on an army patrol near the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

"Terrorists opened fire on a link patrol ahead of the fence at the Line of Control in Keran sector," a defence spokesperson said in Srinagar.

He said two soldiers were injured in the firing, which was retaliated to by army personnel.

The operation was in progress when last reports came in, he added.

The attack comes on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation.

He is scheduled to visit border district of Kupwara on Friday morning.