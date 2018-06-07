You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two soldiers injured as militants attack army patrol near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 11:59:06 IST

Srinagar: Two soldiers were on Thursday injured in a militant attack on an army patrol near the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Kashmir. Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"Terrorists opened fire on a link patrol ahead of the fence at the Line of Control in Keran sector," a defence spokesperson said in Srinagar.

He said two soldiers were injured in the firing, which was retaliated to by army personnel.

The operation was in progress when last reports came in, he added.

The attack comes on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation.

He is scheduled to visit border district of Kupwara on Friday morning.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 11:59 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores